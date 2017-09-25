Brie Larson Didn't Think She Could Accept Leading Roles Because She 'Didn't Feel Pretty Enough'

Brie Larson is looking stunning in Gucci on the cover of Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine.

Here’s what the 27-year-old Oscar winner had to share with the mag:

On sexism in Hollywood: “I’ve been on sets where I didn’t feel safe, I’ve felt objectified. But as I’m getting older I’m realizing that I can value myself, I’m allowed to.”

On taking on lead roles: “I just didn’t feel confident in myself, I didn’t feel pretty enough. I thought I’d be a supporting character my whole life and I was struggling with the idea of being the star.”

On playing Captain Marvel: “I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film and I realized that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible. I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life, but I think it’s worth it.”

For more from Brie, visit Net-a-Porter.com.