Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 7:29 pm

Brooke Simpson Wows with 'Stone Cold' for 'The Voice' Audition (Video)

Brooke Simpson Wows with 'Stone Cold' for 'The Voice' Audition (Video)

One of the auditions that will wow you on the first night of auditions for The Voice season 13 is from Brooke Simpson!

The singer belted out the Demi Lovato song “Stone Cold” and she got all of the judges to turn their chairs.

Blake Shelton was the first one to hit his button and Miley Cyrus was next. It didn’t take long for Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson to follow.

The sneak peek at the audition didn’t reveal the coach who Brooke picked, so make sure to tune in to find out!


The Voice 2017 – Brooke Simpson Blind Audition: “Stone Cold”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Brooke Simpson, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr