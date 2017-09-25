Brooke Simpson Wows with 'Stone Cold' for 'The Voice' Audition (Video)

One of the auditions that will wow you on the first night of auditions for The Voice season 13 is from Brooke Simpson!

The singer belted out the Demi Lovato song “Stone Cold” and she got all of the judges to turn their chairs.

Blake Shelton was the first one to hit his button and Miley Cyrus was next. It didn’t take long for Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson to follow.

The sneak peek at the audition didn’t reveal the coach who Brooke picked, so make sure to tune in to find out!



The Voice 2017 – Brooke Simpson Blind Audition: “Stone Cold”