Mon, 25 September 2017 at 1:49 pm

Cardi B Tops Hot 100 with 'Bodak Yellow,' Dethrones Taylor Swift

Cardi B has dethroned Taylor Swift on the Billboard Hot 100 with her debut single “Bodak Yellow” and she is making history with the feat!

The 24-year-old entertainer becomes the first female rapper in 19 years to reach number one on the Hot 100 without having a featured artist on the track.

Lauryn Hill was the last female rapper to top the chart with a solo track.

Post Malone‘s new song “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage is debuting this week at number two, pushing Taylor‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” to number three after three weeks at the top.

Rounding out the top five are Logic‘s “1-800-273-8255″ featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid at number four and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber at number five.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billboard, Cardi B, Music, Taylor Swift

