Chris Weaver's Audition on 'The Voice' Gets the Judges Losing Clothes! (Video)

Chris Weaver got a four-chair turn for this audition on The Voice‘s 13th season and his amazing audition had the judges throwing their clothes at the stage!

The Church performer and drag queen sang a stellar rendition of “Try a Little Tenderness” and his amazing vocals had all the judges on their feet and throwing their cards.

Jennifer Hudson then asked for a shoe to throw and Miley Cyrus gave her one. Adam Levine then took off not only his shoe, but also his sweater.

Chris told Jennifer that this is the same thing she did to him when he sang for her two years ago at a party for her Broadway show The Color Purple!



The Voice 2017 – Chris Weaver Blind Audition: “Try a Little Tenderness”