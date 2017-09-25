Chrissy Teigen Just Learned What the Word 'Stan' Really Means!
Chrissy Teigen learned what the word “stan” meant via her Twitter followers, and her realization was pretty funny!
If you don’t know, the Oxford English dictionary defines “stan” as, “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”
Chrissy tweeted to her followers, “Ok. It is official. I stand for @FifthHarmony. They are incredibly sweet human beings and killed it on @SpikeLSB!!!”
Of course, Chrissy meant “stan” and not “stand,” and her followers quickly corrected her.
“lol I mean stan. I am so old,” she corrected herself. Then, a fan asked what “stan” meant and another fan explained the definition, to which Chrissy wrote, “Wait. Stan is stalk + fan???”
Click inside to see the entire Twitter exchange…
Ok. It is official. I stand for @FifthHarmony. They are incredibly sweet human beings and killed it on @SpikeLSB!!!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2017
lol I mean stan. I am so old
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2017
I stand for them also
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2017
Wait. Stan is stalk + fan??? https://t.co/6098keQZmo
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2017
YES I have heard the Eminem song. Did he explain stalker plus fan equaled Stan it in NO or maybe he did I don't care I'm going to bed
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2017