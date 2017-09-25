Top Stories
Mon, 25 September 2017 at 7:34 pm

Cindy Crawford Jet Sets to Paris With Kids Kaia & Presley Gerber!

Cindy Crawford Jet Sets to Paris With Kids Kaia & Presley Gerber!

Cindy Crawford is jet setting around Europe with her kids Kaia and Presley!

The model family was first spotted while stepping out to dinner on Saturday night (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

Cindy, Kaia and Presley then caught a flight to France for Paris Fashion Week!

They were later spotted leaving the George V Hotel and heading to Cafe de Flore for lunch and then meeting up again for dinner.

In addition to their Fashion Week adventures Kaia and Presley were just named the newest brand ambassadors for Omega.

The siblings are following in Cindy‘s footsteps, as she’s been an ambassador for the brand for over 20 years!

Congratulations Kaia and Presley!

