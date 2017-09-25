'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Top Stories
Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:01 pm

The first contestant from Dancing With the Stars season 25 was just eliminated and we now know who is in the top 12!

The scores from the first two nights of performances were combined with the votes from America after night one.

WHO WENT HOME? Meet the contestant who was voted off this week

The top 12 contestants will now perform on Tuesday night (September 26) during the Latin Night episode. All of the teams had to prepare two dances this week, so they had a tough task to complete!

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 12…

Photos: ABC
