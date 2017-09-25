Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 6:00 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Dancing with the Stars season 25 is currently underway and we have a refresher on the entire cast of celebs and their pro partners!

The cast was announced in early September, and the dancing pairs have been hard at work learning their routines each week

If you missed it, find what songs and genre of dance the celebrities will be dancing to during week one, as well as the full list of judges set to appear this season!

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8pm ET. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show so stay tuned each week for all of our coverage.

Check out who is competing in DWTS this season by clicking through the slideshow…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr