Mon, 25 September 2017 at 8:52 pm

Debbie Gibson Dances a Quickstep for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Debbie Gibson kicks off the night with an energetic performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old singer and actress performed a quickstep with her partner Alan Bersten during the show’s Ballroom Night.

Debbie received a score of 20 points out of 30 for her performance this week. If she makes it through the first elimination, she will perform again during Tuesday night’s Latin Night episode.

Make sure to watch Debbie and Alan‘s dance from week one in case you missed it and also read our exclusive interview with Alan!
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Alan Bersten, Dancing With the Stars, Debbie Gibson

