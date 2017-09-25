Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 6:39 pm

Demi Lovato Sweats It Out at SoulCycle Class!

Demi Lovato Sweats It Out at SoulCycle Class!

Demi Lovato got in workout after a busy weekend!

The 25-year-old singer was spotted heading out of a SoulCycle class on Sunday evening (September 24) in New York City.

She was joined by a friend as they were spotted chatting outside of a Whole Foods.

Over the weekend, Demi was super busy as she pulled double duty and performed at two festivals!

Demi first took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC before jetting to Las Vegas for a performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Afterwards, Demi headed back to NYC and somehow still managed to fit in a workout! We’re impressed!

Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato sweats it out at soulcycle 01
demi lovato sweats it out at soulcycle 02
demi lovato sweats it out at soulcycle 03
demi lovato sweats it out at soulcycle 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr