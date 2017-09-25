Demi Lovato Sweats It Out at SoulCycle Class!

Demi Lovato got in workout after a busy weekend!

The 25-year-old singer was spotted heading out of a SoulCycle class on Sunday evening (September 24) in New York City.

She was joined by a friend as they were spotted chatting outside of a Whole Foods.

Over the weekend, Demi was super busy as she pulled double duty and performed at two festivals!

Demi first took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC before jetting to Las Vegas for a performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Afterwards, Demi headed back to NYC and somehow still managed to fit in a workout! We’re impressed!