'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 11:34 pm

Derek Fisher Dances for His Mom 'DWTS' Ballroom Night! (Video)

Derek Fisher has been competing on Dancing With the Stars this season with his mom as his biggest cheerleader!

The 43-year-old former basketball player performed a foxtrot with his partner Sharna Burgess during Ballroom Night on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

Derek‘s mom, who is a superfan of the show, told him that his score of a 19 out of 30 points was fair as he still has things he needs to improve. It was a slight improvement from his score of 18 last week. Watch the video below!


Derek​​ and​ Sharna’s – Foxtrot – Dancing with the Stars
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Derek Fisher, Sharna Burgess

