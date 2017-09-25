Drew Scott Quicksteps to an Improved Score on 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Drew Scott and his partner Emma Slater perform a quickstep during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star fought through his injured hamstring to put on a great performance this week. He even improved upon his score from week one!

Drew and Emma received a score of 16 for their first dance and this time they earned 19 out of 30 points.

Make sure to check out our recap to find out the scores that each contestant received this week.