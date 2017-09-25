Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:18 pm

Drew Scott Quicksteps to an Improved Score on 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Drew Scott Quicksteps to an Improved Score on 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Drew Scott and his partner Emma Slater perform a quickstep during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star fought through his injured hamstring to put on a great performance this week. He even improved upon his score from week one!

Drew and Emma received a score of 16 for their first dance and this time they earned 19 out of 30 points.

Make sure to check out our recap to find out the scores that each contestant received this week.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Drew Scott, Emma Slater

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr