Mon, 25 September 2017 at 7:09 pm

Drew Scott & Vanessa Lachey Both Injured Before 'DWTS' Week Two Performances

Drew Scott & Vanessa Lachey Both Injured Before 'DWTS' Week Two Performances

Drew Scott and Vanessa Lachey both faced injuries while rehearsing for their performances during the second week of Dancing With the Stars.

Drew suffered a hamstring injury, but he says “the show must go on” and he will still perform.

FULL CAST LIST: Meet all the stars competing on DWTS this season!

“It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring,” Drew said in a video posted by Us Weekly. “It felt like a snap, kind of… Right now I can’t bend my leg and put weight on it. I don’t know what we’re going to do for tomorrow. So annoying.”

Vanessa suffered a bloody toe injury. In a video posted by People, you can see the injury happen and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy says, “That is going to be so painful. That hurts my soul.”

We hope they are feeling okay for the big night!
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Drew Scott, vanessa lachey

