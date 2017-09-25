'DWTS' Fall 2017 Week 2 - Full Song & Dance List!

Dancing with the Stars week two kicks off tonight and we have the full list of songs and dances!

Tonight, the celebs and their pro partners will dance in classic ballroom styles including quickstep, waltz, tango, foxtrot or Viennese waltz. The pairs will dance to songs from Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, Barry Manilow, and m ore!

At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated. In addition, there will be a special new episode of DWTS tomorrow night as well!

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe – Tango – “Whatever Lola Wants” by Sarah Vaughan

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten – Quickstep – “This is My Time” by Amy Stroup

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot – “Hallelujah, I Love Her So” by Ray Charles

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Quickstep – “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Tango – “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Viennese Waltz – “Count on Me” by Judah Kelly

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Quickstep – “Swing Set” by Jurassic 5

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot – “Mandy” by Barry Manilow

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Waltz – “Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko – Viennese Waltz – “I’m Going Down” by Rose Royce

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Foxtrot – “Pillow Talk” by Zayn Malik

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot – “Hit Me with a Hot Note” by Tami Tappan Damiano

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Tango – “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift