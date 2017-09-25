DWTS' Keo Motsepe Launches JustJared.com Video Blog, Gives Preview of Week 2 Dances!

Keo Motsepe is one of the most lovable professional dancers on Dancing With the Stars and JustJared.com is lucky to have him providing a weekly video blog this season!

The 27-year-old South African dancer is partnered with Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran and while they ranked last on the leaderboard during week one, Keo says he is “thinking very positive that people voted [to] keep us in the show.”

This is Keo‘s sixth season as a pro on the show and we hope to see more of him every week!

In the video blog, Keo gives us a preview of his outfit for tonight’s show, takes us inside the makeup trailer, and then he tried to meet up with Barbara but she was missing in action!

Make sure to watch Keo and Barbara‘s performance from week one in case you missed it.



Keo Motsepe – ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25 Video Blog Week One!