Ed Sheeran Announces 2018 Stadium Tour on 'GMA' (Video)

Ed Sheeran sits down for an interview on Good Morning America on Monday morning (September 25) in New York City.

The 26-year-old singer announced that he will be going on tour in North America in 2018 and he will be playing stadiums this time!

The tour kicks off in August 2018 and he’ll plays shows through November. Tickets go on sale for Verified Fans starting on Monday, October 16 and the general on-sale begins on Friday, October 20.

“For me, playing the coasts is one thing, but getting to play Middle America at that level, is pretty cool,” Ed said.

Tour Dates

August 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

August 25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 30 – Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre

September 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

September 15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

September 22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

October 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodo

October 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

October 27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

October 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

November 3 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

November 7 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

November 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium