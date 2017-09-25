Ed Sheeran Announces 2018 Stadium Tour on 'GMA' (Video)
Ed Sheeran sits down for an interview on Good Morning America on Monday morning (September 25) in New York City.
The 26-year-old singer announced that he will be going on tour in North America in 2018 and he will be playing stadiums this time!
The tour kicks off in August 2018 and he’ll plays shows through November. Tickets go on sale for Verified Fans starting on Monday, October 16 and the general on-sale begins on Friday, October 20.
“For me, playing the coasts is one thing, but getting to play Middle America at that level, is pretty cool,” Ed said.
Click inside to view the tour dates…
Tour Dates
August 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
August 25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
August 30 – Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre
September 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
September 15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
September 22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
October 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodo
October 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
October 27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
October 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
November 3 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
November 7 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
November 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium