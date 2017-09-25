Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 11:06 pm

Entire Dallas Cowboys Team Takes a Knee Before National Anthem - Watch Now

Entire Dallas Cowboys Team Takes a Knee Before National Anthem - Watch Now

The Dallas Cowboys are the latest football players to take a knee during the National Anthem.

The entire team knelt just before the start of the anthem during their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night (September 25) at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Once Jordin Sparks began to sing, the team stood up and linked arms.

The act comes just days after Donald Trump slammed members of the NFL who took a knee during the anthem as a statement of equality.

Meanwhile, many team owners are supporting their player’s choice to take a knee and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even knelt with his team.

Find out who else has been kneeling during the National Anthem.

Watch the Cowboys kneel on the field below…
Just Jared on Facebook
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 01
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 02
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 03
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 04
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 05
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 06
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 07
dallas cowboys take a knee during national anthem 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football, Jordin Sparks, nfl

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr