Entire Dallas Cowboys Team Takes a Knee Before National Anthem - Watch Now

The Dallas Cowboys are the latest football players to take a knee during the National Anthem.

The entire team knelt just before the start of the anthem during their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night (September 25) at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Once Jordin Sparks began to sing, the team stood up and linked arms.

The act comes just days after Donald Trump slammed members of the NFL who took a knee during the anthem as a statement of equality.

Meanwhile, many team owners are supporting their player’s choice to take a knee and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even knelt with his team.

Find out who else has been kneeling during the National Anthem.

Watch the Cowboys kneel on the field below…