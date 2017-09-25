Eva Longoria Hosts Padres Contra El Cancer's El Sueno De Esperanza Celebration!

Eva Longoria is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the Padres Contra El Cancer’s 2017 El Sueno De Esperanza Celebration on Sunday (September 24) at TAO Restaurant Lounge in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum looked stunning as she hosted the event for the non-profit organization, which is committed to improving the quality of life for children with cancer and their families.

Eva was joined by Cassie Scerbo and Adrian Gonzalez, professional baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball.

Adrian served as honoree and was presented with the ‘El Sueño de Esperanza’ Award at the ceremony.