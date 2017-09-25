Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 4:20 pm

Fall TV 2017 - Which Returning Show Are You Most Excited For?

It’s that time of year again – all the fall television shows are returning on the major network channels: NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, and The CW.

With all of the shows returning this week, we want to know from JJ readers…which one are you most excited for?

We’ve set up a poll to see which show fans are most excited to see back on the air. Please note that this poll doesn’t include new shows, shows premiering mid-season, or shows on premium cable channels.

Between NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us, Shonda Rhimes‘ hot shows Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder, and more – there is certainly a lot to look forward to.

So, get voting, and let us know which returning show you’re most excited to see.
