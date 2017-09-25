Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 11:46 am

Fergie Brings Son Axl to Promote 'Double Dutchess'!

Fergie Brings Son Axl to Promote 'Double Dutchess'!

Fergie brought her son Axl, 4, along for one of her promo appearances and the photos are too cute!

The 42-year-old entertainer stopped by the Z100 studios to visit the Elvis Duran Show and speaking about her new album Double Dutchess, which you can stream right here!

The day before, Fergie brought Axl to the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins game and they were rooting for the Dolphins. The Jets ended up winning the game.

“Mommy and me at the game today. GO @MiamiDolphins,” Fergie tweeted.

Just Jared on Facebook
fergie son axl elvis duran 01
fergie son axl elvis duran 02
fergie son axl elvis duran 03
fergie son axl elvis duran 04
fergie son axl elvis duran 05
fergie son axl elvis duran 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Axl Duhamel, Celebrity Babies, Fergie, Josh Duhamel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr