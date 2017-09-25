Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 5:28 pm

Fox's 'Rent Live' Will Air in January 2019

Fox has announced that the live production of the classic musical Rent will air on January 27, 2019.

It was previously reported that the special would air in late 2018, but the air date has been pushed back to 2019. It will air on the Sunday between the NFL Conference Championship Games and the Super Bowl, according to Deadline.

No stars have yet been attached to star in the production, but we can’t wait to see who will take on the roles originated by Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, and more.
