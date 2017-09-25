Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017

Frankie Muniz Performs a Red Hot Tango on 'DWTS' Ballroom Night! (Video)

Frankie Muniz stands to attention with his partner Witney Carson following their performance on Ballroom Night of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor performed a tango and both he and Witney were just in all red for the dance.

The team received a score of 23 out of 30 points for their dance and they tied for third place! This was an improvement over their 19 from last week.

Make sure to watch Frankie‘s performance from night one if you missed it!
