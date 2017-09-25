Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 7:48 pm

Get Meghan Markle's Casual Outfit from Her First Appearance with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made their first official appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games and we have all the details on how to purchase her exact outfit!

The 36-year-old Suits actress looked casual chic in a white button-down shirt and jeans while attending the event with Harry, 33, on Monday (September 25) in Toronto, Canada.

Meghan is wearing the “Husband Shirt” from Misha Nonoo ($185), the “Looker Ankle Fray” jeans in Love Gun from Mother Denim ($114), the “Natalie” shoes from Sarah Flint ($495), and the “Day Market Tote” from Everlane ($165).

The entire outfit retails for $959. The tote is already on waitlist and the other items are sure to go quick, so order soon if you want any of the pieces!

30+ pictures inside of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking so cute together…

