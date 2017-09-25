Gisele Bundchen Receives Honor at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Gisele Bundchen stuns in green on the green carpet for the 2017 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Sunday night (September 24) at Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy.

The 37-year-old model was presented with The Vogue Eco Laureate Award during the event.

Some other models who were in attendance included Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Karolina Kurkova, and Elsa Hosk.

FYI: Gisele is wearing a custom Stella McCartney dress. Naomi is wearing an Atelier Versace Couture dress. Amber is wearing a Missoni dress. Karolina is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo dress. Elsa is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

