Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 1:14 am

Gisele Bundchen Receives Honor at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Gisele Bundchen Receives Honor at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Gisele Bundchen stuns in green on the green carpet for the 2017 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Sunday night (September 24) at Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy.

The 37-year-old model was presented with The Vogue Eco Laureate Award during the event.

Some other models who were in attendance included Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Karolina Kurkova, and Elsa Hosk.

FYI: Gisele is wearing a custom Stella McCartney dress. Naomi is wearing an Atelier Versace Couture dress. Amber is wearing a Missoni dress. Karolina is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo dress. Elsa is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

10+ pictures inside of Gisele Bundchen and others at the event…

