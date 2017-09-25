Haim Debut New Short Film 'Valentine' - Watch Here!

HAIM have finally unleashed their much-teased short film called Valentine, shot and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the man behind Magnolia and There Will Be Blood.

Captured in March, the film is an intimate glimpse of the sister-trio – Danielle, Este and Alana Haim – live in the studio playing songs from their then unreleased, critically acclaimed, sophomore album Something to Tell You.

“So here we are about to release our short little film ‘Valentine‘ into the world! We’ve been holding this back until we thought it was the perfect time for you guys to see it,” Haim wrote in a message posted to their Twitter account. We wanted to wait until you guys were familiar with the record so u could get a sneak peek into how we made some of our favorite songs. We’ve been fans of Paul’s since the first time we saw Boogie Nights on TBS when were kids (highly edited for cable tv lol). Growing up he WAS the valley.”

Watch the short film in full below…



HAIM – Valentine (Short Film by Paul Thomas Anderson)