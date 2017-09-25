Top Stories
Heidi Klum Confirms Split From Vito Schnabel After Three Years Together

Heidi Klum Confirms Split From Vito Schnabel After Three Years Together

Heidi Klum has officially spoken out and confirmed that she and Vito Schnabel have split after three years together.

“I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect,” the 44-year-old supermodel told People about their decision to take time apart.

It was reported earlier this month that Vito and Heidi were taking some time apart.

News of the breakup comes a few months after photos emerged of him apparently kissing another woman.
