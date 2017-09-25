Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:10 pm

Idris Elba Dramatically Reads Fan Fiction About Himself - Watch Now!

Idris Elba Dramatically Reads Fan Fiction About Himself - Watch Now!

Things are about to get steamy for Idris Elba!

The 45-year-old actor recently did a dramatic reading of fan fiction about himself and it was pretty hilarious!

Idris suddenly found himself in situations that involved a romantic camping trip, a dream vacation and even solving a murder mystery!

“It’s been snowing for two hours, and he’s still not back. Finally, the door bursts open. I run to him and peel off his snow-packed jacket. Rubbing his sinewy shoulders, his skin warms under my touch. And then he kisses me, just like the night he returned from filming Thor,” Edris recites with a confused expression.

Check out the entire funny video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Idris Elba

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr