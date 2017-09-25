Idris Elba Dramatically Reads Fan Fiction About Himself - Watch Now!

Things are about to get steamy for Idris Elba!

The 45-year-old actor recently did a dramatic reading of fan fiction about himself and it was pretty hilarious!

Idris suddenly found himself in situations that involved a romantic camping trip, a dream vacation and even solving a murder mystery!

“It’s been snowing for two hours, and he’s still not back. Finally, the door bursts open. I run to him and peel off his snow-packed jacket. Rubbing his sinewy shoulders, his skin warms under my touch. And then he kisses me, just like the night he returned from filming Thor,” Edris recites with a confused expression.

