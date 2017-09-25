Top Stories
Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:14 am

Jared Leto Sparkles On Stage at Rock in Rio Music Festival 2017!

Jared Leto Sparkles On Stage at Rock in Rio Music Festival 2017!

Jared Leto holds onto the Brazilian flag as he hits the stage at Barra Olympic Park as part of the 2017 Rock in Rio Music Festival held on Sunday (September 24) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor rocked a sparkling ensemble to perform with his Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmates, Shannon Leto and Tomo Milicevic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

“BRASIL!!! 🇧🇷 A NIGHT WE WILL NEVER FORGET!!! #rockinrio #WALKONWATER 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Jared captioned with his Instagram post.

In case you missed it, check out Jared showing off his killer abs in the September issue of WSJ. Magazine here!
jared leto sparkles on stage at rock in rio music festival 2017 01
jared leto sparkles on stage at rock in rio music festival 2017 02
jared leto sparkles on stage at rock in rio music festival 2017 03
jared leto sparkles on stage at rock in rio music festival 2017 04
jared leto sparkles on stage at rock in rio music festival 2017 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jared Leto, Thirty Seconds to Mars

