Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 12:22 am

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals He's Expecting a Girl with Hilarie Burton!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was on stage at a Supernatural convention in New Jersey on Sunday (September 24) when he accidentally revealed that he and longtime love Hilarie Burton are expecting a girl!

After making the mistake of revealing the private news to a large group of people, the 51-year-old actor took to Instagram to explain what happened.

“Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment… thank you. We shall cherish…. I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans… and, as usual… she was a rockstar. After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey and Hilarie revealed to the world that they’re expecting another child during their appearance at the Emmys one week ago!

Click through the gallery for photos of the couple throughout the years…

