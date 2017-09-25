Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande & More Unite for Concert for Charlottesville!

Ariana Grande struts her stuff on stage while performing at the Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity held at University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium on Sunday (September 24) in Charlottesville, Va.

The 24-year-old singer was joined at the event by fellow performers Dave Matthews Band, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, The Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, as well as a special appearance by Heather Heyer‘s mother, Susan Bro.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

In response to the recent events in their hometown of Charlottesville, Dave Matthews Band hosted the event which was FREE for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities.

The concert was livestreamed to fans across the globe on Tumblr, through a media partnership with Oath.