Kim Kardashian Reveals the Exact Moment She Fell in Love with Kanye West

Kanye West grabs lunch as Sugarfish with a pal on Sunday (September 24) in Calabasas, Calif.

That night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ 10th anniversary special aired, and Kanye‘s wife Kim Kardashian spoke about the first time she met him.

“I met him in 2002 or 2003. He was recording a song with Brandy and I was her friend and vividly remember hanging out with him. Then they did a video together so I’d see him a few times…I remember he was asking his friends, ‘Who is this Kim Kar-de-jon?’ He didn’t know what my name was and it was really cute,” Kim said.

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries we were talking and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted,” Kim told Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting the special.

“After my break-up I was feeling really low and down and he was like, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show’’. He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me,” Kim continued. “I went and I stayed with him and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed and was there, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh my god, why didn’t I do this sooner? This is like what real life is like and love and fun and real support. This is what it is.’”