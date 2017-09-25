Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 12:47 pm

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Go on a Sunday Brunch Date

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Go on a Sunday Brunch Date

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell step out for brunch on Sunday afternoon (September 24) in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old actress and the 27-year-old model both had beverages to go that they were seen sipping on after their brunch date.

Stella is back in town after walking in fashion shows during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Kristen has a few movies currently in post-production, including JT Leroy, Lizzie, and Underwater. She buzzed her hair off for the latter one!
