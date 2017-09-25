Kyra Sedgwick Gets Support From Hubby Kevin Bacon at 'Ten Days in the Valley' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Kyra Sedgwick and her hubby Kevin Bacon share a sweet moment as they hit the red carpet at the Tribeca TV Festival series premiere of Ten Days in the Valley held at Cinepolis Chelsea on Sunday (September 24) in New York City.

In the new ABC series, the 52-year-old actress plays an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a fractious separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted.

“I thought she was a fascinating, very flawed and complicated person — mother, writer, artist, seeker, a passionate person who is very tricky with her truth-telling,” Kyra told THR. “So many aspects of this show intrigue me, especially how we tell stories about ourselves. Like right now in this interview, I’m pretending I have it all together and that I didn’t wake up two hours ago sobbing. We all walk around with the face we show the world and the face we show ourselves.”

Ten Days in the Valley makes its debut on Sunday (October 1) – Watch the trailer below!



Ten Days in the Valley – Official Trailer