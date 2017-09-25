Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:39 pm

Lindsey Stirling Dances Like a Butterfly for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Lindsey Stirling Dances Like a Butterfly for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Lindsey Stirling wows in her second performance on Dancing With the Stars during the live taping on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old violinist and her partner Mark Ballas performed a quickstep and she was dressed like a butterfly on a set filled with flowers.

Lindsey and Mark tied for the top score of the night during week one and this time around they received a score of 21 out of 30 points.

Make sure to watch Lindsey‘s first performance if you missed it last week!
