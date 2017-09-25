Lindsey Stirling Dances Like a Butterfly for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Lindsey Stirling wows in her second performance on Dancing With the Stars during the live taping on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old violinist and her partner Mark Ballas performed a quickstep and she was dressed like a butterfly on a set filled with flowers.

Lindsey and Mark tied for the top score of the night during week one and this time around they received a score of 21 out of 30 points.

