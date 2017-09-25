Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 1:37 pm

Macklemore & Kesha Perform 'Good Old Days' On 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Macklemore and Kesha share a sweet moment as they serve as the musical guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (September 25) on NBC!

The 34-year-old entertainer and Kesha, 30, performed their new duet “Good Old Days” off Macklemore‘s solo debut album Gemini, which was just released on Friday.

Gemini is the second solo album Macklemore has released since 2005. Over the past few years, he teamed up with Ryan Lewis to record two albums together.

In case you missed it, check out the official music video for Macklemore and Kesha‘s duet “Good Old Dayshere!


Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
