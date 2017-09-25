Maggie Q & Kal Penn Tease 'Designated Survivor' Season 2 at Tribeca TV Fest!

Maggie Q flashes a big smile alongside her co-star Italia Ricci as they hit the red carpet together at the 2017 Tribeca TV Festival season two premiere of Designated Survivor held at Cinepolis Chelsea on Sunday (September 24) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress and 30-year-old actress were joined at the event by their co-stars Kal Penn and Paulo Costanzo as they all sat down for a Q&A.

“At the end of last season, we did have to slightly change the ending because it was too close to home, because of what was happening [in real life],” Maggie revealed (via EW). “We were shooting it or we had the script, and what was happening in the news happened exactly in the script, and then we had to crop the ending as we shot it.”

“We’d head in a direction and then boom — it would happen,” Maggie added.

Season two of Designated Survivor debuts on September 27 – Watch teaser below!



‘Designated Survivor’ Season 2