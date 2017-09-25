Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 12:30 pm

Matt Bomer Talks Raising His 3 Sons with Husband Simon Halls

Matt Bomer Talks Raising His 3 Sons with Husband Simon Halls

Matt Bomer is on Modern Luxury‘s entire slate of magazine’s including the October 2017 covers of Angeleno, Boston Common, CS, Dallas, Houston, Manhattan, Miami, OC, San Diego, and Vegas magazines.

Here’s what the 39-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On raising his three sons with Simon Halls, Kit, Henry, and Walker: “What’s meaningful to us are manners, respect, a good work ethic, a belief in themselves, that they can follow their dreams, pursue whatever they want to pursue and to be their most authentic self. Whoever you are and whoever you want to be is accepted and surrounded with love.”

On working as a janitor in high school to help him become an actor: “I guess that’s how you really know if you want it. If you can go to school all day and clean an office building all night and still want to work on monologues at the end of the day.”

On how life changed after having kids: “Once you become a parent, your world becomes much more tightknit. It becomes about the family, as it should be. That’s who lifts me up in a storm. We’re fortunate to have loving kids who haven’t been caught up in the wave of being too cool to give us hugs and kisses just yet.”

For more from Matt, visit ModernLuxury.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt bomer modern luxury 01
matt bomer modern luxury 02
matt bomer modern luxury 03
matt bomer modern luxury 04
matt bomer modern luxury 05
matt bomer modern luxury 06
matt bomer modern luxury 07
matt bomer modern luxury 08
matt bomer modern luxury 09
matt bomer modern luxury 10
matt bomer modern luxury 11

Credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Modern Luxury
Posted to: Magazine, Matt Bomer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr