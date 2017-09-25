Matt Bomer Talks Raising His 3 Sons with Husband Simon Halls

Matt Bomer is on Modern Luxury‘s entire slate of magazine’s including the October 2017 covers of Angeleno, Boston Common, CS, Dallas, Houston, Manhattan, Miami, OC, San Diego, and Vegas magazines.

Here’s what the 39-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On raising his three sons with Simon Halls, Kit, Henry, and Walker: “What’s meaningful to us are manners, respect, a good work ethic, a belief in themselves, that they can follow their dreams, pursue whatever they want to pursue and to be their most authentic self. Whoever you are and whoever you want to be is accepted and surrounded with love.”

On working as a janitor in high school to help him become an actor: “I guess that’s how you really know if you want it. If you can go to school all day and clean an office building all night and still want to work on monologues at the end of the day.”

On how life changed after having kids: “Once you become a parent, your world becomes much more tightknit. It becomes about the family, as it should be. That’s who lifts me up in a storm. We’re fortunate to have loving kids who haven’t been caught up in the wave of being too cool to give us hugs and kisses just yet.”

