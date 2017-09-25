Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 8:13 pm

Me, Myself & I's Jack Dylan Grazer Was Also in the Movie 'It'!

If you think you recognize the actor playing Young Alex on the new sitcom Me, Myself, & I, it’s because he was just on the big screen in the movie It!

14-year-old actor Jack Dylan Grazer is having a big month after his movie topped the box office and became the highest grossing horror movie ever and now he is starring in a new television series.

Jack played the role of Eddie in It and now he’s playing the younger version of Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette‘s character in the series that follows the life of a man in three different time periods.

Me, Myself, & I stars Moynihan in a comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods – as a 14-year-old in 1991, at age 40 in present day and at age 65 in 2042. Watch the series on Mondays at 9:30pm ET on CBS!
Photos: CBS, Warner Bros.
Posted to: Jack Dylan Grazer

