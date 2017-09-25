Megyn Kelly Asks 'Will & Grace' Fan if He's Gay Because of Will

Megyn Kelly is being criticized for her first episode of Megyn Kelly Today in which she interviewed the cast of Will & Grace.

During the interview, Megyn invited one of the show’s superfans on stage and asked him, “Is it true that you became a lawyer, and became gay, because of Will?”

The fan responded, “I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay? Come on, trifecta.”

Megyn then gave the fan named Russel Turner a trip for two to Los Angeles to attend a live taping of the sitcom. “I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!” she said.

Fans on Twitter have pointed out that the moment was very awkward.

Pictured inside: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes being interviewed at the SiriusXM Studios that same day (September 25) in New York City.