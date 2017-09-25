Michael Buble Hits Buenos Aires To Support Wife Luisana at 'Los Que Aman, Odian' Premiere!

Luisana Lopilato is picture perfect in a red gown as she hits the carpet at the premiere of her latest film Los Que Aman, Odian held at the Dot Shopping Cinema earlier this month in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 30-year-old actress was accompanied by her hubby Michael Buble as well as co-star Guillermo Francella.

Last month, Michael and Luisana shared adorable photos of them celebrating their son Noah‘s 4th birthday with a Spider-Man themed birthday party.

Watch the trailer for Luisana‘s latest film Los Que Aman, Odian below!



Los que aman, odian – TRAILER OFICIAL