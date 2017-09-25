Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 2:36 pm

Michael Buble Hits Buenos Aires To Support Wife Luisana at 'Los Que Aman, Odian' Premiere!

Luisana Lopilato is picture perfect in a red gown as she hits the carpet at the premiere of her latest film Los Que Aman, Odian held at the Dot Shopping Cinema earlier this month in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 30-year-old actress was accompanied by her hubby Michael Buble as well as co-star Guillermo Francella.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Buble

Last month, Michael and Luisana shared adorable photos of them celebrating their son Noah‘s 4th birthday with a Spider-Man themed birthday party.

Watch the trailer for Luisana‘s latest film Los Que Aman, Odian below!


Los que aman, odian – TRAILER OFICIAL
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble

