Mindy Kaling Reveals What Kind of Mom She Thinks She'll Be

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:50 am

Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child and she was asked in an interview about what kind of mom she thinks she’ll be.

“Do you think you’re gonna be the fun mom?” Willie Geist asked Mindy. “Because I think that’s the expectation.”

Mindy responded that she’s “really happy that that’s what I project…[I'm] so anxious.”

“I’d like to be the fun mom, I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom,” Mindy continued. “So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice.”

“I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” she added.
