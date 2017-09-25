Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 3:00 pm

NFL's Eric Decker 'Wasn't Aware' He Took Part in Anthem Protest

The Tennessee Titans football team stayed in the locker room while the National Anthem played ahead of their game on Sunday (September 24), however, one player, Eric Decker, wasn’t aware and would have stood on the field.

Eric‘s wife, Jessie James Decker, spoke out on Instagram.

“Sadly he wasn’t made aware that a decision had made for him until he came out and it was over,” the 29-year-old country singer wrote in a comment (via People). “If he had known he would have been out there hand over heart. Unfortunately, he wasn’t made aware it was time to head to the field as they always do every game.”

ALSO READ: Celebrities React to National Anthem Protests

The Titans released a statement, “As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic.”
Photos: Getty
