Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:55 pm

Nick Lachey Foxtrots with Peta Murgatroyd for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Nick Lachey Foxtrots with Peta Murgatroyd for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Nick Lachey shares a sweet moment with his partner Peta Murgatroyd while twirling her around during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

There was a brief wardrobe malfunction moment that caught them up, but they made it through with grace!

The 43-year-old 93 Degrees singer improved on his score from last week. He got an 18 last week and tonight, he got 19 out of 30 points.

Nick‘s wife Vanessa Lachey is also competing and she so far has been topping her hubby’s scores, though she keeps noting how proud she is of her man for facing his fear of dancing!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Nick Lachey, Peta Murgatroyd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr