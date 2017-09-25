Nick Lachey Foxtrots with Peta Murgatroyd for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Nick Lachey shares a sweet moment with his partner Peta Murgatroyd while twirling her around during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

There was a brief wardrobe malfunction moment that caught them up, but they made it through with grace!

The 43-year-old 93 Degrees singer improved on his score from last week. He got an 18 last week and tonight, he got 19 out of 30 points.

Nick‘s wife Vanessa Lachey is also competing and she so far has been topping her hubby’s scores, though she keeps noting how proud she is of her man for facing his fear of dancing!