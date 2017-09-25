Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Cardi B Feud Rumors & Congratulates Her On Number One Single

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Cardi B Feud Rumors & Congratulates Her On Number One Single

Nicki Minaj is shutting down rumors that she’s feuding with Cardi B!

The 34-year-old rapper took to her Twitter to congratulate Cardi on her single “Bodak Yellow” hitting number one the Hot 100 chart.

“Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it,” Nicki wrote on her account.

Cardi had nothing but nice things to say back when she responded later in the day.

“Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! ❤️,” Cardi wrote.

Cardi‘s single made history by hitting number one as she is the first female rapper in 19 years to reach number one on the Hot 100 without having a featured artist on the track.

Congratulations Cardi!

