Nikki Bella Slows It Down for Elegant 'DWTS' Ballroom Night Performance (Video)

Nikki Bella‘s first performance on Dancing With the Stars ended with a bodyslam to show off her WWE wrestling skills so she decided to slow it down for a more elegant dance during week two.

The 33-year-old wrestling diva performed alongside her partner Artem Chigvintsev during the live taping on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

Nikki and Artem received a score of 21 out of 30 points for their performance.

