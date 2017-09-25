Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:11 pm

Nikki Bella Slows It Down for Elegant 'DWTS' Ballroom Night Performance (Video)

Nikki Bella Slows It Down for Elegant 'DWTS' Ballroom Night Performance (Video)

Nikki Bella‘s first performance on Dancing With the Stars ended with a bodyslam to show off her WWE wrestling skills so she decided to slow it down for a more elegant dance during week two.

The 33-year-old wrestling diva performed alongside her partner Artem Chigvintsev during the live taping on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Bella

Nikki and Artem received a score of 21 out of 30 points for their performance.

Make sure to watch the performance from week one if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Artem Chigvintsev, Dancing With the Stars, Nikki Bella

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr