Mon, 25 September 2017 at 1:17 pm

Paul Wesley Grabs Food from Vegan Restaurant Cafe Gratitude

Paul Wesley Grabs Food from Vegan Restaurant Cafe Gratitude

Paul Wesley picks up food to-go from plant-based restaurant Cafe Gratitude on Saturday (September 23) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old former Vampire Diaries actor was dressed casually in a white t-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Wesley

Paul doesn’t currently have any future projects listed on his IMDb page, but we hope to see him in something soon! There’s a chance he’ll get behind the camera as a director again soon after his gigs on both The Vampire Diaries and Freeform’s Shadowhunters.
