Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 11:20 am

'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer Reunites the Bellas - Watch Now!

'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer Reunites the Bellas - Watch Now!

Pitch Perfect 3 is almost here and a new trailer has been released!

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins are back for the new installment.

Here’s a synopsis: Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3, the next chapter in the beloved series that has taken in more than $400 million at the global box office. After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

The film hits theaters on December 22 – be sure to catch it!

Watch the trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
pitch perfect 3 trailer 01
pitch perfect 3 trailer 02
pitch perfect 3 trailer 03
pitch perfect 3 trailer 04
pitch perfect 3 trailer 05
pitch perfect 3 trailer 06
pitch perfect 3 trailer 07
pitch perfect 3 trailer 08
pitch perfect 3 trailer 09
pitch perfect 3 trailer 10

Photos: Universal
Posted to: Alexis Knapp, Anna Camp, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Elizabeth Banks, Ester Dean, Hailee Steinfeld, Hana Mae Lee, John Michael Higgins, Kelley Jakle, Pitch Perfect 3, Rebel Wilson, Shelley Regner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so getting horny isnt hard at all……………