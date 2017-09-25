PLL's Sasha Pieterse Performs a Waltz for 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Sasha Pieterse performs a Viennese Waltz with her partner Gleb Savchenko during the Ballroom Night of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress had a big day as it was just announced she will reprise her role as Ali in the upcoming spinoff series The Perfectionists!

Sasha tied for the third highest score of the night with a 23 out of 30 points for her waltz. It was an improvement on her score from last week as she scored an 18.

Watch the video below!