'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff with Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish is Moving Forward!

Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will be reprising their roles from Pretty Little Liars in the upcoming spinoff series The Perfectionists, which was just ordered to pilot.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will be based on the book by author Sara Shepard and I. Marlene King is adapting the book to connect it to her hit series.

Here is how the upcoming series is being described: “Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

“I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon,” Marlene said in a statement. “I can’t wait to introduce our fans — and Sasha and Janel — to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights.”

ARE YOU EXCITED to see Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in the new series?