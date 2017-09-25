Prince Harry Visited Meghan Markle on 'Suits' Set in Toronto

Prince Harry cheers on the honorees while presenting Team USA with the gold medal after competing during day two of the 2017 Invictus Games on Sunday (September 24) at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

The 33-year-old royal also attending the winners ceremony later in the evening!

Harry reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her USA series Suits last week while in Toronto.

“He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady,” a source told Hello. “He’s incredibly supportive of her work.”